Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Randy K. Williamson Sr.


1962 - 2019
Muncie - Randy K. Williamson, Sr., 56, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was born November 6, 1962 in Muncie, Indiana.

Randy loved to fish and could frequently be found on the dance floor.

Survivors include sons, Randy (Kellie) Williamson, Jr and Keith Williamson; three grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Williamson and "Too Tall" Tom Williamson; a special friend, Sam (Sis) Brown; and all of his friends at Walt's Little Triangle.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Serenity Williamson.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 17, 2019
