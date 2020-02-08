|
Randy Kyle Haney
Albany - Randy Kyle Haney, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 22, 1960 in Muncie, the son of Milliard Kyle Jr. and Nellie Pearl (Herron) Haney.
Randy graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1980. He married the love of his life, Julie A. Ritter on August 6, 1983 in Dunkirk. Randy worked at Borg Warner for several years. He was a high school athlete and loved NASCAR. Randy also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-six years, Julie A. (Ritter) Haney; sisters, Lois Scott (Doug), Cheryl Waldo (Dave), Vicki Self-Pryor (Dwayne), and Pam Whitmire; brother and best friend, Danny Haney; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Phyllis Ritter; and life-long friend, Jerry Barlow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Clarence A. Ritter, and two brother-in-law's, Charlie Self and Johnny Whitmire.
Per Randy's wishes a private family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 911 E. 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020