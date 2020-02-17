|
Randy "Tuffy" Mahon
Muncie - Randy "Tuffy" Mahon, 63, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, February 15, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Portland on July 4, 1956, the son of George and Patricia (Middough) Mahon, graduated from Portland High School, and served in the US Air Force.
Randy owned and operated Tuffy Auto Service Center and previously he had been employed with McDonald Douglas Aircraft for ten years in Saudi Arabia.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Elks Lodge #245, and was an avid golfer and poker player. Randy also loved watching football and basketball. He also liked swimming and cooking.
Surviving are his wife of forty years, Pat; seven children, Samantha, Mariah, Holly, Michelle, Parker, and Jacquelyn Mahon, and Gabriella Smith (husband, Nicholas); two grandchildren, Brantley Mahon and Tatum Smith; two sisters, Teresa and Dedra Mahon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Mahon and Patricia Armstrong; and a brother, Robert Mahon.
Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd. with Military Rites by the US Air Force and Veterans of Delaware County. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday or one hour prior to services on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 3001
S. Burlington Dr., Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020