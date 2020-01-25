|
|
Ray Allen Darling
Muncie - Ray Allen Darling, 83, of Muncie, died Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 8, 1936 in Farmland, IN and is the son of Winifred Gladys (Craigmile) Darling and the late Clarence Edward Darling.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman and sports fanatic. He loved the Pacers, Colts and especially the Cub's. Ray enjoyed playing cards. He retired from Delco Battery in 1984. Ray served in the Army National Guard.
Ray is survived by his mother Winifred Gladys (Craigmile) Darling of Farmland; his sister, Diana Lea Albertson of Muncie; several nephews and a niece; several cousins; special friend, Pam Weist. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Darling and a sister, Sue Dunn.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Arrangements have been placed into the care and trust of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020