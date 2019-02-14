|
|
Ray J. Nottingham, Jr.
Hartford City, IN - Ray J. Nottingham, Jr., 71 passed away early Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019 at his home after a long illness.
Born in Huntington W.Va., on July 7, 1947, he was one of four children of Ray, Sr. and Catherine "Peggy" [Edmunds] Nottingham-Sayre. He moved to Hartford City as a young man to graduate from Hartford City High School in 1966. He also continued his schooling at Ivy Tech and Ball State University.
In 2009, Ray retired from the Industrial Maintenance division of Tyson Foods, Portland. He had also been a Captain with the Blackford Co. Sheriff Department Reserves for several years and was also a special officer for the Montpelier Police Department/Special Officer for two years.
A resident of Hartford City since 1964, Ray was twice Past Master of Blackford Lodge #106 F. & A.M. and was an Associate Mason for Job's Daughters.
His surviving family include, his wife, Cathy E. [Rogers], to whom he married November 27, 1992. One Son, Jeffrey (Laura) Nottingham; Daughter, Jody Lugar (Greg); Step-Son Mark Taylor II (Alicia); Two Step-Daughters: Catrina Caylor (Rob) and Cassandra Reidt (Tyler). One Brother, Dennis W. (Roxann) Nottingham, Sr. Two Sisters: Delores Stapleton and Freda Turner (Michael) Nine Grandchildren: John Ray Stephenson, Katelyn Derher, Kaleb (Hannah)Taylor, Oliviah Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Shaylah Snyder, Levi Snyder, Clarissa Reidt and Layne Reidt; Four Great-Grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his Step-Father, Howard E. Sayre; Three Grandchildren: Marc Kody Bell, Seth Snyder and Krystle Bell. Two Step-Brothers: Randy Sayre and Robert E. Sayre.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Dan Coffman presiding. Burial following at Twin Hills/I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 P.M, Friday, February 15, 2019 and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in his name to , Riley Hospital for Children or the Blackford County Animal Shelter.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 14, 2019