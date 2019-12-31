|
Ray S. Mallette
Muncie - Ray S. Mallette, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Yorktown Manor following an extended illness.
He was born on Monday, October 12, 1931, in Odon, Indiana, the son of Elmer and Doris (Muma) Mallette. Ray served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he went to work for Delco-Battery, where he was employed for thirty-five years prior to his retirement. Ray was an extremely talented wood-worker.
Survivors include his children, Linda (Pete) Fehrman, Pendleton, Indiana, Michael Mallette, Woolum, Kentucky, and Dawn (Rich) Such, Safety Harbor, Florida; two grandchildren, Sam Fehrman and Jennifer Cable; one great-grandson, C.J.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Elmer "Bus" Mallette, and Rex Mallette; and one sister, Betty Troup.
A Memorial Service for Ray will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will take place in Odon, Indiana, following services.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020