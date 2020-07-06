1/1
Raye Brown
1958 - 2020
Raye Brown

Muncie - Raye Ann Brown, 61, passed away peacefully at home July, 4 2020. She was born December 1, 1958 to the late and Ray Covington and Sue Leonard (Harnish). She graduated from Muncie Southside High School, class of 1977, and was a hard-working woman who loved spending time solving puzzles and crosswords. She especially loved spoiling her grandkids and spending time with the love of her life, Oliver, who precedes her in death.

Raye is survived by her son, Brent (Fiance, Nikki) Turley; Step-son, Terry (Amy) Rickert; Brother, Chuck (Amy) Leonard; Nephews, Chuck and Austin Grandchildren, Madysen, Raylee, Blayze, Brensyn, Morgyn, Landry, Barron and Tatum; Special Friends, Tom and Amber Fox, and Virginia Mills; and several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ray and her beloved mother, Sue Leonard; her loving husband of 30 years, Oliver Brown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Raye will be held at Parson Mortuary, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. with pastor Mark Heskett officiating. At this time, Raye's wishes for cremation are being followed by her family. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
JUL
11
Service
02:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
