Raymond (Ray) C. Poole, 55, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away at 11:07 AM, Sunday, November 17th, 2019 while in the company of family members, at his sister's residence. Raymond was born in Oakland, CA, on July 25, 1964, a son of Nancy J (Bennett) and the late Edwin Lee Poole Sr. Ray was a 1982 graduate of Winchester High School and retired from the United States Navy in 2004. After retiring from the military Ray worked for 15 years for Cooper Farms in St. Henry, OH. Ray was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507 and enjoyed watching movies, WWE wrestling with the Ultimate Warrior, listening to old style country music, playing Euchre, collecting U.S. Navy memorabilia, knives, toboggan's and hats. He was a very competitive yet kind hearted man who loved to laugh and help others any way he could. Ray shared many great memories taking trips from California to West Virginia as a child, getting the family riled up with football talk, serving his country, spending time with his family and his best friend "Buddy" the dog. He is survived by his mother Nancy J. Poole, brother; Edwine L. Poole Jr. (wife Farrah), sisters; Michelle A. Mumbower (husband Scott), Laura Poole (Johnny), his best friend "Buddy" and several nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his father Edwine L. Poole Sr., sister; Sandy McCallister, niece; Tammy McCallister, and nephew; Matthew McCallister. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3-6 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Lawndale Cemetery, Ridgeville, IN, with military honors provided by the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019