Raymond Dwight Lake
Hartford City - Raymond Dwight Lake, 94, passed away at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at his Indianapolis.
He was born in Hartford City on February 15, 1926 to James Ottis Lake and Nora Susan (Lanning) Lake. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
Raymond graduated from Hartford City High School in 1947 and Marion College. He was Pastor for many years at Church of God in Hartford City and a Custodian at Parkside Elementary.
He married Ruthalene Hazel (Roberts) on June 6, 1954 in Millgrove, IN.
He enjoyed woodworking.
Raymond will be sadly missed by his wife, Ruthalene Hazel Lake of Hartford City; daughter, Robin (husband, Dan) Huston of Muncie; grandchildren, Garrison (wife, Heather) Smith, Paula Smith, Amber (husband, Jeff) Parker, Kaitlyn Huston (significant other, Alex) and Kelsey Huston; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Oliver Smith, Isabella Parker, Jeffery Parker, Kalel Fivecoats, Drevyn Fivecoats, Greysen Cooper and Maverick Cooper; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Melda Smith and siblings, Glen Lake, Paul Lake, William Lake, Orpha Banter and Ruth Lake.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.