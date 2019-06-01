|
|
Raymond Jack VanPelt
Eaton - Raymond Jack VanPelt, 87 lifelong resident of Eaton, died Monday night, May 27, 2019 at the Waters of Muncie. He was born March 30, 1932 in Muncie and was the son of the late Ira & Velva (Armantrout) VanPelt.
Jack loved fishing and being outdoors. He retired from Delco Battery after 35 years of dedicated service. Jack was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Eaton.
Jack is survived by a sister Beverly Stonebraker (Harold) of Muncie and a brother Carl VanPelt of Eaton; several niece and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Duane VanPelt and a sister Betty Morgan; his companion Catherine Whitted.
Funeral Services for Jack will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Dr. Robert Hallet officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 1, 2019