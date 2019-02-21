Raymond Lee Roberts, Sr.,



Muncie - Raymond Lee Roberts, Sr., 83, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, February 18, 2019, at his residence.



He was born in Muncie on July 26, 1935, the son of Leslie and Bessie (Skelton) Roberts, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and served in the US Navy during the Korean War.



Raymond was employed at Indiana Gas Company for over thirty years prior to his retirement. Previously he had been employed at Ball Brothers and Western Southern Insurance Company.



He was a member of the Yorktown American Legion for over fifty years, 40 & 8, United Steel Workers Union, Operation Eagles (care packages for soldiers), The United States Navy Memorial, and was a plank owner on the USS Intrepid. Raymond was a loving caring person who also loved animals and his rescue dog "Boss".



Surviving are his wife of sixty-one years, Gala; five children, Ginger Roberts, Muncie, Raymond Lee Roberts, Jr. (wife, Anne), St. Charles, MN, Samuel Roberts (wife, Laura), Anderson, Henry Franklin, Oklahoma City, OK, and Billie Lowjeski, Gwinn, MI; twelve grandchildren, Joe, Kristin, Erica, Sammy, Jahzeel, Owen, Alyvia, Shelby, Dakota, Kelsey, Shelby, and Marc; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Crabtree, Muncie and Betty Lambert, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, Rex and Allen Roberts; five brothers, Calvin, Charles, Paul, Arthur, and Keith Roberts; and two sisters, Mary Buck and Ethel Mae Cogdill.



Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Military Rites by the US Navy and Veterans of Delaware County.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.



Memorials may be directed to the US Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20009, F.O.E. Aeries #231 (Operation Eagles, care packages for soldiers), 1414 S. Batavia Ave., Muncie, IN 47302 or the .



Published in The Star Press on Feb. 21, 2019