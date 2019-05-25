Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Raymond Leroy Stout Sr. Obituary
Raymond Leroy Stout Sr.

- - Raymond Leroy Stout, Sr. born on February 10, 1947 went to be with our Lord on May 12, 2019 at the age of 72. He is proceeded in death by his beloved parents, Ferrel Stout (father), Wanda Heistand (mother), Kenneth Hiestand (step father). Brother, Walter R. Stout and by his beloved pets, Picasso & Sassy. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia I. Stout. Children; Alexandria R. Olivia (aka Melissa A. Stout), Melinda S. Mendoza, Raymond L. Stout Jr., Anna S. Rodriguez, Nannelee K. Stout. Brother, Randall J. Stout and by his 13 adoring grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his beloved pet, Ladybug. Raymond was a Machinist, an avid dog lover, & handyman whom enjoyed woodworking, and watching Monday night wrestling. He loved telling stories, joking around, engaging in conversations, making new friends while staying connected to longtime friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & brother who cared and looked out for those he held close. The visitation will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 the Chapel Service will take place at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on May 25, 2019
