Rebecca "Becky" A. Currey
Alexandria, IN. - Rebecca "Becky" A. (Caudle) Currey, 83, of Alexandria, died May 12, 2019 after an extended illness at Yorktown Manor.
She was born on June 29, 1935 in Anderson, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Tyler) Caudle. She graduated from Anderson High School in 1953 and was a secretary at Magic Glass in Anderson for 25 years retiring in 1998. She was a volunteer at St. John's Hospital and served as a Pink Lady for 18 years and also made lap quilts for the hospital. She was involved with Rock Steady Boxing. She was an excellent homemaker and cook.
Becky is survived by her husband, Fred Currey; a son, Jeff (Bridget Grider) Barnes of Anderson; two grandchildren, Jessica Barnes of Greenfield and Courtney (Lawrence) McCowan of Anderson; two step-children, Jeffrey (Cindy) Currey of Alexandria and Jerald (Sheri) Currey of Eaton, and seven step-granddaughters; a niece, Kay (Mickey) Bivens of Anderson and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Wages of Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Caudle, her mother, Clara (Tyler) Nooney; sons, Gregory Scott Barnes and David Barnes, and 2 sisters, Eva Hosier and Lyn Morton.
Services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12 noon at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Ned Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery in Yorktown. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to Rock Steady Boxing @ Community Hospital.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019