Rebecca "Becky" E. Cross
Eaton - Rebecca "Becky" E. Cross, 69, passed away at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Muncie on May 30, 1950 to the late Myron Rex Fuqua and Esther Ellen (Henry) Fuqua. Her parents preceded her in death.
Becky graduated from Hartford City High School in 1968.
On November 26, 1983 she married Robert Glen Cross in Hartford City. He passed away on December 21, 2011.
Becky formerly worked at Overhead Door and when she and Glen moved to Virginia she was a receptionist at the hospital. After returning to Indiana, Glen and Becky also owned and operated the Country Cupboard in Eaton for many years.
She was an active member of the AMVETS locally and at the State Level. She was Past President of the State AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Becky was also very active in the Hartford City Airedale Alumni Reunion Committee. She and her husband had enjoyed snowmobiling and she loved to cook and be around friends and family. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was very generous with those she loved and never met a stranger.
Becky will be sadly missed by her brother, David B. (Barbara J.) Fuqua of Hartford City; nephew, Andrew Fuqua, nieces, Sarah (Jason) Padgett and Rebekah (Shawn) Fuqua-Baldeo; great nephews, Carson Strait and Alexander Fuqua; great-nieces, Alexus Strait, Mia Padgett and Jiren Fuqua-Baldeo; step-son, Trent (Pat) Cross, Marty Cross and Rodney Cross; brother-in-law, Harold (Janet) Cross; several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her step-daughter, Valerie Lechien and brother-in-law, Arnold Cross (Linda).
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, burial will be private. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Memorials may be made to the .
