Rebecca E. "Becky" Tuttle



Muncie - Rebecca E. "Becky" Tuttle, 63, passed away on Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born on October 3, 1955 in Winchester, the daughter of Andrew and Waunita (Jones) Tuttle. Becky graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1974 and earned her Associate Degree in Accounting.



Becky managed several convenient stores in the Muncie area and retired in 2017 as manager from Dollar General. She was a member of Morningside United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer.



Becky enjoyed playing and coaching softball for many years and traveling.



Surviving are her significant other, Pam Goebel of Muncie; one brother, Ben Tuttle (wife, D.D.) of Winchester; one niece, Dione Trusley (husband, Mark) of Winchester; one nephew, Danny Grow; great-nieces and nephews, Chris (wife, Tara), Eric, Lexi, Danielle, Samantha and Devon.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Phyllis Strong and one nephew, Robert Grow.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Brad Hensley and Mark Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 or one hour prior to the service on Saturday.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019