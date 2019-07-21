Services
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Wappes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Louise Wappes


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Louise Wappes Obituary
Rebecca Louise Wappes

Redkey - Rebecca Louise Wappes, 71, of Bluffton, IN, formerly of Redkey, IN, passed away Thursday, July 18th, 2019 peacefully at Signature Health Care in Bluffton, IN. Rebecca was born in Portland, IN, on April 14, 1948 a daughter of the late Anna Lee (Hudson) and Forest L. Lowry. She was a 1966 graduate of Redkey High School and retired from Peyton's Distribution Center in Bluffton, IN. Rebecca enjoyed crocheting, traveling, visiting with friends and former coworkers at company reunions and spending time with her Shih Tzu puppies Bandit & Pearl. One of her favorite trips taken was to Hawaii, celebrating her retirement. She is survived by a son; Kevin E. Johnson, brother; Ed Lowry (wife Almeda), sister; Cindy Cook (husband Rodger), grandson; Jeremy Johnson, niece; Megan Rinker, two nephews; Jason Lowry, Chad Rinker, and special friend; Taya Sills. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey, IN, with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now