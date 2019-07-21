|
|
Rebecca Louise Wappes
Redkey - Rebecca Louise Wappes, 71, of Bluffton, IN, formerly of Redkey, IN, passed away Thursday, July 18th, 2019 peacefully at Signature Health Care in Bluffton, IN. Rebecca was born in Portland, IN, on April 14, 1948 a daughter of the late Anna Lee (Hudson) and Forest L. Lowry. She was a 1966 graduate of Redkey High School and retired from Peyton's Distribution Center in Bluffton, IN. Rebecca enjoyed crocheting, traveling, visiting with friends and former coworkers at company reunions and spending time with her Shih Tzu puppies Bandit & Pearl. One of her favorite trips taken was to Hawaii, celebrating her retirement. She is survived by a son; Kevin E. Johnson, brother; Ed Lowry (wife Almeda), sister; Cindy Cook (husband Rodger), grandson; Jeremy Johnson, niece; Megan Rinker, two nephews; Jason Lowry, Chad Rinker, and special friend; Taya Sills. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey, IN, with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on July 21, 2019