Rebecca "Lue Dean" Miller
Rebecca "Lue Dean" Miller, 88, passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at Signature Health Care.
She was born Monday, May 4, 1931, in Woodberry, Tennessee, the daughter of John R. and Ella Lee (Lawson) Ferrell. Lue Dean grew up in Tennessee and began work in a shirt factory in Woodberry when she was fourteen years old. She also worked as a nurses aide in Michigan and took care of Hank Williams Sr. When she moved to Muncie, she worked at Roberts Hotel, and Dunkin Donuts in the 1970's, and again as a nurses aide in the 1980's and 90's. Lue Dean enjoyed camping, rummage sales, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Gail (wife, Deb) St. John, and Terry (wife, Terri) St. John; daughter, Nina (husband, Ted) Setzer; brother, Bratton (wife, Francis) Ferrell; sister, Ruth Swain; ten grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Ella Lee Ferrell; and four brothers, Austin Ferrell, Clyde Ferrell, Clifton Ferrell, and E.J. Ferrell.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor John Tyner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 16, 2020