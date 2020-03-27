|
Rebecca "Becky" Sue Amstutz
Eaton, IN - Rebecca "Becky" Sue Amstutz, 67, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home.
Becky was born on August 6, 1952 in Grand Prairie, Texas to Clarence and Imogene (Shively) Amstutz. She was a 1970 graduate of South Adams High School and she would later earn associate's degrees from Ivy Tech and Indiana Business College.
Becky worked for Eaton EMTs for several years. She was an avid reader that enjoyed country music and loved her cats. She was well known for loving the color purple. Becky wanted everything purple to include her car and her house.
She is survived by her son Scott Anthony Amstutz (Dennis Everette); her boyfriend, Tony Hawkins, two brothers, Bill Amstutz and Bob Wayne Amstutz Sr. (Rita); and four sisters: Patty Watson, Darlene Eum, Betty Amstutz Garner (Robert) and Barbara Amstutz Hough (Burley); as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends at Eaton EMTs.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Baker.
Due to COVID-19 and current social distancing mandates, funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made in her name to CSC Farms 4593 E. 500 S. Hartford City, IN 47348.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020