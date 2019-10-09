Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Williams Obituary
Rebecca Williams

Muncie - Rebecca "Becky" L. Williams, 68, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on June 7, 1951 in Muncie the daughter of George and Charline (Tharp) Holliday.

Rebecca married the love of her life Randall E. Williams on December 28,1991 in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. Williams became a homemaker. She treasured spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her husband of 28 years, Randall, she is survived by one daughter, Ardonna Tunnell (Phillip), Muncie; two grandsons, Dustin Johnson (Minda), Muncie and Brandon Johnson, Selma; two step grandchildren, Jessica and Justus Tunnell; one great granddaughter, Ella Grey Johnson; one daughter, Shirley Foster (Bill) , Albany; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Ashley Williams in 1994; one son, Aaron Rector in 2008; one step son, Andrew Williams in 2018 and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15,2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor John Foster officiating. Burial will follow at the Hawk Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now