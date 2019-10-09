|
Rebecca Williams
Muncie - Rebecca "Becky" L. Williams, 68, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on June 7, 1951 in Muncie the daughter of George and Charline (Tharp) Holliday.
Rebecca married the love of her life Randall E. Williams on December 28,1991 in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. Williams became a homemaker. She treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her husband of 28 years, Randall, she is survived by one daughter, Ardonna Tunnell (Phillip), Muncie; two grandsons, Dustin Johnson (Minda), Muncie and Brandon Johnson, Selma; two step grandchildren, Jessica and Justus Tunnell; one great granddaughter, Ella Grey Johnson; one daughter, Shirley Foster (Bill) , Albany; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Ashley Williams in 1994; one son, Aaron Rector in 2008; one step son, Andrew Williams in 2018 and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15,2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor John Foster officiating. Burial will follow at the Hawk Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019