Reginald "Reggie" Fillmann
Muncie - Reginald "Reggie" Fillmann, 89, passed away February 29, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Muncie.
He was born January 22, 1931, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of Julius and Ella (Wilhoite) Fillmann. Reggie moved to Indiana at the age of 9 and graduated from Anderson High School. Mr. Fillmann was a Korean War Veteran in the United States Air Force.
Following his service in the Air Force, Reggie began work for the Lynch Corporation as a Tool Maker, then later at Delco-Remy in Anderson. He retired as a Tool & Die Maker from Yorktown Tool & Die.
Reggie was a member of Muncie Elks Lodge #245, Murpah Shrine Club, and Yorktown American Legion Post #321. He enjoyed working on old cars and arts and crafts.
Mr. Fillmann is survived by his son, Pete Fillmann (wife, Jeanine), Yorktown; daughter-in-law, Nila Fillmann; seven grandchildren, Stacie Fillmann, Jaime Fillmann, Maggie Andonian (husband, Eric), Alex Fillmann, Bradd Fillmann, Ryan Fillmann (wife, Anne), and Blake McDaniel (wife, Rebecca); great grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Trystan, Jenna, Keelan, and one on the way; two great, great grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Layton (husband, Bill); and special friend, Connie Spear and his Florida family.
Reggie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeff Fillmann; and three sisters, Charlotte "Tootsie" Landis, Dorothy Anderson, and Delores Corbett.
A Memorial Service for Reggie will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard. Private burial will take place in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Daleville.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until service time at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 7303, or Yorktown American Legion Post #321, 2110 S. Broadway Street, Yorktown, IN 47396.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020