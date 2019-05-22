|
|
Relda Rosalie Pearson
Eaton - Relda Rosalie Pearson passed away on May 15, 2019, at Westminster Village, Muncie. She is a now rejoicing with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Pearson was born in Hartford City, IN on 11-19-1925. She was the oldest daughter of Cora (Daiber) and Raymond Needler. She was a 1943 graduate of Hartford City High School and attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.
On June 13, 1948 she married Howard Pearson at Zion Lutheran Church in Hartford City. They were married for 65 years, until his death in 2013. Relda accompanied her husband as he attended Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, KY. Later, she was employed in Nicholasville, KY and the Studebaker Agency in Hartford City before working with her husband in the ministry. She taught Sunday School for over 30 years and her sweet spirit aided so many of the people she encountered.
Relda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In retirement she enjoyed stitchery, reading and bike riding. After moving to Westminster in 2013 she spent many hours visiting residents and friends in the healthcare center. She felt this to be "her calling". Relda had a servant's heart - she loved to get to know those around her. She was a faithful and involved member of Union Chapel Ministries and after moving to Westminster Village she began attending Westminster Presbyterian Church with her dear friends.
She is survived by her son Tim (Jane) Pearson, LaGrange, OH; her daughter Karen (Darrell) Hofer, Muncie, IN; brother-in-law Wade Stath, Hartford City, IN; an adored grandson, Erik (Erin) Hofer, Greenville, SC; step-grandaughter Patricia Irvin, (Craig), and their children Samantha, Ben, and Jessie Irvin, Indianapolis, IN as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sisters, Bonnie Stath, Carolyn Stevenson, and Marilyn Santilli.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Chapel Ministries in the Chapel, 4622 N Broadway in Muncie, with Pastor Glenn Griner presiding. Burial will follow in Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Union Chapel Ministries ; 4622 N Broadway, Muncie, IN 47303, Westminster Presbyterian Church; 2801 W Riverside Ave, Muncie 47304 or Muncie Mission; 3831 S Madison St, Muncie 47302 as all of these held a special place in her heart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton. Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on May 22, 2019