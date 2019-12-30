Services
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
Retta Mae Hurst Obituary
Retta Mae Hurst

Retta Mae Hurst, age 92, died Dec. 28 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Kokomo, following a lengthy illness. Retta lived just outside of Greentown for over 50 years prior to moving to Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo and later Bloom at Kokomo in 2019.

Retta was born on Jan. 29, 1927 in Muncie, Indiana to George and Frances (Springer) VanNatter (both deceased). She had an older sister, Betty (Russell) Eckrote (deceased) and is survived by her younger sister Helen (Lester) Guffey of Omaha, Nebraska. She was a member of First Baptist Church where Retta was a life-long choir member and Sunday-school teacher. She was also active in community service groups.

Retta was a former member of Southside Christian Church, First Assembly of God Church and most recently New Life Church after moving to Kokomo in 1967. She assisted with Full-Gospel Businessmen, volunteered at Bona Vista and Eastern Howard County Performing Arts Society, and taught Laubach Literacy to children. She had a love of nature and was a talented musician on the piano and violin. She was an accomplished seamstress, supporter of the performing arts and an avid worker of crossword puzzles.

Retta was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, a loving sister, friend and neighbor. Retta was also tenderly cared for by her caregiver and companion, Judy Northington, in her later years.

Retta married her childhood sweetheart, Martin Hurst (deceased) in 1947, and they were married for almost 47 years until his death in 1995. The couple's surviving daughters are Laurenda Hurst (formally Schuyler Townsend) and Dawn (Phillip) Johnston. She was preceded in death by daughter Diana (Steve) Huffman. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Mitch (Shannnon) Townsend, Rebecca (David) McDole, Chad (Angela) Huffman, Nikia (Chad) Bradley, Lenetta (Ryan) Mounsey, Drew Huffman, Justin Johnston and Courtney (Robert) (formally Adam Goff) Bonesteel.

Retta also is survived by sixteen great-grandchildren: Madaleine Townsend, Camryn Townsend, Ava Townsend, Keighan McDole, Ayden McDole, Haleigh McDole, Isaac Huffman, Grant Huffman, Bella Bradley, Selic Bradley, Porter Mounsey, Mayah Mounsey, Haddie Mounsey, Ashtyn Goff, Savannah Goff and Faith Goff.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Ellers Mortuary (3400 S. Webster) from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 3 at New Life Church (1803 E. Vaile Ave.) at 10:00 a.m. with visitation an hour before the service. There will also be a graveside service at the Chapel at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie off Highway 3 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
