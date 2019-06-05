|
|
Reuben Louis Jones
- - Reuben Louis Jones was born on December 23, 1936, to the union of Ralph W. Jones and Bessie Love Jones in Rockford, Al.
Reuben was a U.S. Army veteran, GM retiree, a 32nd degree Mason, Director of Family Service Society, Inc., Little League Manager of the Year, Marion NAACP Community Recognition, United Way of Grant County, General Motors Award for Excellence, UAW Recognition of Service to Local 977, Trustee at Second Missionary Baptist Church and numerous other awards and recognition for his dedication and service. Reuben loved gardening, travel, manicuring his lawn, watching baseball and college basketball. Many will remember him for his sense of humor and sometimes obnoxious antics as he attempted to bond and make connections with family and friends.
Reuben Louis Jones was called to rest on May 31, 2019 and leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dorothy, his four daughters Debbie Goodwin (Nick) of Noblesville, IN.; Ann Black (Kevin) of Marion, IN.; Donna Armstrong (James) of Muncie, IN.; Rachel (Rosendo) of Omaha, Nebraska, and his four bonus children: Ben Blythers of Muncie, IN.; Evonne Blythers-Lapsey (Oscar), Terri Gordon and David Blythers (Kim) all of Atlanta, Georgia. His sister, Oma Ruth (Thomas) of Dunkirk, IN., grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Reuben was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brothers, Calvin, William, John; his sisters Ollie, Mary and bonus daughter Beth Blythers.
Service will be held noon Friday at Second Baptist Church, 230 W. 14th St., Anderson, IN. with visitation 10am to noon prior to service.
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019