Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
230 W. 14th St
Anderson, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
230 W. 14th St
Anderson, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben Louis Jones


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reuben Louis Jones Obituary
Reuben Louis Jones

- - Reuben Louis Jones was born on December 23, 1936, to the union of Ralph W. Jones and Bessie Love Jones in Rockford, Al.

Reuben was a U.S. Army veteran, GM retiree, a 32nd degree Mason, Director of Family Service Society, Inc., Little League Manager of the Year, Marion NAACP Community Recognition, United Way of Grant County, General Motors Award for Excellence, UAW Recognition of Service to Local 977, Trustee at Second Missionary Baptist Church and numerous other awards and recognition for his dedication and service. Reuben loved gardening, travel, manicuring his lawn, watching baseball and college basketball. Many will remember him for his sense of humor and sometimes obnoxious antics as he attempted to bond and make connections with family and friends.

Reuben Louis Jones was called to rest on May 31, 2019 and leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dorothy, his four daughters Debbie Goodwin (Nick) of Noblesville, IN.; Ann Black (Kevin) of Marion, IN.; Donna Armstrong (James) of Muncie, IN.; Rachel (Rosendo) of Omaha, Nebraska, and his four bonus children: Ben Blythers of Muncie, IN.; Evonne Blythers-Lapsey (Oscar), Terri Gordon and David Blythers (Kim) all of Atlanta, Georgia. His sister, Oma Ruth (Thomas) of Dunkirk, IN., grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reuben was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brothers, Calvin, William, John; his sisters Ollie, Mary and bonus daughter Beth Blythers.

Service will be held noon Friday at Second Baptist Church, 230 W. 14th St., Anderson, IN. with visitation 10am to noon prior to service.
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.