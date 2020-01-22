Services
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
Royerton - Reva Marie Davis, born January 23, 1964, died January 23, 2019.

Reva asked for all not to morn her death but to celebrate her life. We invite all family and friends to visit with us on January 25, 2020. We will start at the AMVETS in Royerton, Indiana at 1:00 p.m. and proceed to the Gardens of Memory for a short memorial and then return to the AMVETS for our celebration.

Reva was survived by her husband Clinton Davis, of Royerton; her son, Tim Gulley (wife, Ashley) of San Deigo, CA and her long awaited granddaughter, Kaya Marie Gulley; her mother Darlene Zearbaugh, of Muncie; father Bud Geesaman of Portland, her brothers, Buddy Geesaman Jr of Muncie, and Nathan Geesaman (wife Stephanie) of Huntingburg, IN ; step-brothers, Wayne Zearbaugh (wife, Alicia), Scott Zearbaugh (wife, Lisa); step-sister, Lucindia Webb (Dave), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Reva was preceded in death by her beloved step-father Francis Edwin Zearbaugh and her grandparents, Harold and Martha Biberstine.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
