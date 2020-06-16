Revell "Jr" Hopper
Revell "JR" Hopper

Alexandria - Revell "JR" Hopper, 59, passed away at his home on June 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Sept 2, 1960 to Max and Rosemary Hopper. He graduated from Yorktown Community Schools where he was an active athlete. JR worked for Marsh Warehouse in Yorktown for nearly 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, loved to golf with friends at the Muncie Elks where he was a member and enjoyed time outside tending to his garden and beekeeping.

He is survived by his two daughters and their families, Amanda, Dustin and Abel Jones and Macy, Jarred and Jack Brooke. He also leaves behind sisters Jamie Love (Eric), Stacy McHenry, brothers Flint Hopper, Charles Ball (Renne), Clint Ball (Karen) and Clayton Ball (Lilian), several special aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

JR is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Rosemary and Frank Ball, sister in law Suzette Hopper, uncle George Adams, maternal and paternal grandparents, and father Max Hopper.

In honor of JR's wishes, cremation and a private memorial will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to YMCA of Muncie, 500 S Mulberry St, Muncie, IN 47305, an organization JR was proud to support.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




