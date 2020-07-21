1/1
Rex A. "Frog" Goen
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Rex A. "Frog" Goen

MUNCIE - Rex A. "Frog" Goen, 77, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 30, 1943, in Muncie, the son of Cloyd and Deloris (Swink) Goen. Rex graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961, and attended Wilmington College.

Rex became a Firefighter for the City of Muncie in 1966, and retired in 1988 after 22 years. In 1988, Rex began working for Ball State University, and retired in 2003.

Rex was a lifelong member of the American Motorcycle Association, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed driving and working on his classic cars.

He was very involved with the Special Olympics. Rex loved his family dearly and was a loving caregiver to his family. He enjoyed family vacations to West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Goen; daughter, Amy (Jay) Smith; son, Tony (Stephanie) Clegg; four grandchildren, Joseph (Alison) Smith, Jessica (Tom) Lyday, Jacob Bell, and Nathanial Clegg; three great grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Dwight) Sumner; several nieces and nephews; and his loving, blended family.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law, Roberta Davis.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Rodney Eiler officiating.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 1:00 pm until service time at 4:00 om on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Indiana, P.O. Box 44094, Indianapolis, IN 46244-0094.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
JUL
24
Memorial service
04:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Rex. Kathy and I had not seen him for some time but his memory is forever in our hearts. Rick and Kathy Cantrell
Rick Cantrell
Friend
July 22, 2020
My friend Rex and family. I’m deeply saddened by hearing Rex had passed. Kathy and I hadn’t seen him in a while but his memory will be fresh in our minds. Our man now has it made!
Rick Cantrell
Friend
July 22, 2020
Margaret,
Our sincere sympathy and continued prayers for you and your family. What beautiful memories you have to cherish with Rex. Keep them close to your heart. Love from us.
Butch & Veretta Teague
Friend
July 21, 2020
Margaret, Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss. Keeping you in my prayers.
Kathy Calvert
