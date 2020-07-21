Rex A. "Frog" Goen
MUNCIE - Rex A. "Frog" Goen, 77, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 30, 1943, in Muncie, the son of Cloyd and Deloris (Swink) Goen. Rex graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961, and attended Wilmington College.
Rex became a Firefighter for the City of Muncie in 1966, and retired in 1988 after 22 years. In 1988, Rex began working for Ball State University, and retired in 2003.
Rex was a lifelong member of the American Motorcycle Association, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed driving and working on his classic cars.
He was very involved with the Special Olympics. Rex loved his family dearly and was a loving caregiver to his family. He enjoyed family vacations to West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Goen; daughter, Amy (Jay) Smith; son, Tony (Stephanie) Clegg; four grandchildren, Joseph (Alison) Smith, Jessica (Tom) Lyday, Jacob Bell, and Nathanial Clegg; three great grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Dwight) Sumner; several nieces and nephews; and his loving, blended family.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law, Roberta Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Rodney Eiler officiating.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 1:00 pm until service time at 4:00 om on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Indiana, P.O. Box 44094, Indianapolis, IN 46244-0094.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.