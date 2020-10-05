Rex A. Morrison
Rex A. Morrison, 49, passed away Sunday morning at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Wednesday, August 25, 1971, in Richmond, Indiana, the son of Michael Ray and Connie Lee (Peden) Morrison. Rex loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time outdoors. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and he enjoyed teasing family and friends and was known as a jokester. Rex was also a real "handyman" and could fix or repair most anything broken.
Survivors include his wife, Katie (Brooks) Morrison; his dad, Michael Ray Morrison; six children, Derek Morrison, Drew Morrison, Antonio Brooks; Shelby Morrison, Breahnna Brooks; and Lynnleigh Brooks; grandchildren, Wesley Wagaman, Layla Morrison, Liam Pryslak, and Xach Pryslak, and one grandson "on the way", Andy Morrison; and sisters, Jenny (husband, Jason) Stults, and Laurie Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Connie Lee Morrison.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Rory Bond officiating.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. Also, remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
