Rex Allen Sollars
Dunkirk, IN - Rex Allen Sollars, 58, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving mother and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in several areas of his body on December 3, 2019. He came home to Dunkirk, IN, on December 11, 2019 to be with his family. Rex was a 1980 graduate of Delta High School in Muncie, IN. He was a manager of Rexall Drug Store in Marion, IN, and Peoples Drug Store in Richmond, IN, and later in Ohio. He Worked for Time Warner in Dayton, OH, for several years before his retirement. Rex enjoyed volunteering in his community and at Equitas Health in Dayton, OH. He also enjoyed all types of flowers but orchids were his favorite. He adopted many orchids from Rinard Orchid Greenhouse near Ball State University and was able to grow and nurture these beautiful flowers all over his sun room. Rex also had a gift for outside garden flowers and won the Best Flowers and Yard Award in Kettering, OH. He was a member of the Orchid Club and Dayton Ghost Hunters Society. Rex also liked Broadway shows, traveling, concerts and enjoying life with his friends and family. He was loved by many and had several special friends that he stayed very close to over the years. Rex is survived by his mother Mary A. (Nauman) Mader, 1 brother; Danny Sollars (wife Kathy), 1 sister; Joy Westlake (husband Dace Mumbower), 7 nieces and nephews; Jake Sollars (wife Megan), Lydia Staton, Matt Mader (wife Keri), Zain Westlake, Austin Bullock (wife Kendra), Carson Mader, Daysha Mumbower, special aunt; Cathy Nauman, several great nieces and nephews, and very cherished neighbors and friends for many years that became more like a part of the family, Darlene and Gradon Weimer. Rex was preceded in death by his father Wayne E. Mader and brother Mark W. Mader. Friends are invited to call Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 2:30 - 4 PM at Sugar Grove United Methodist Church in rural Dunkirk, IN. Memorial services will follow at 4 PM with Pastor Scott McClain officiating. Burial will be held privately in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown, IN. The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. They truly went above and beyond their duties. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020