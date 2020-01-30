Services
M J S Mortuaries
221 S Main St
Dunkirk, IN 47336
(765) 768-6012
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Sugar Grove United Methodist Church
Dunkirk, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Sugar Grove United Methodist Church
Dunkirk, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Sollars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Allen Sollars

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Allen Sollars Obituary
Rex Allen Sollars

Dunkirk, IN - Rex Allen Sollars, 58, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving mother and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in several areas of his body on December 3, 2019. He came home to Dunkirk, IN, on December 11, 2019 to be with his family. Rex was a 1980 graduate of Delta High School in Muncie, IN. He was a manager of Rexall Drug Store in Marion, IN, and Peoples Drug Store in Richmond, IN, and later in Ohio. He Worked for Time Warner in Dayton, OH, for several years before his retirement. Rex enjoyed volunteering in his community and at Equitas Health in Dayton, OH. He also enjoyed all types of flowers but orchids were his favorite. He adopted many orchids from Rinard Orchid Greenhouse near Ball State University and was able to grow and nurture these beautiful flowers all over his sun room. Rex also had a gift for outside garden flowers and won the Best Flowers and Yard Award in Kettering, OH. He was a member of the Orchid Club and Dayton Ghost Hunters Society. Rex also liked Broadway shows, traveling, concerts and enjoying life with his friends and family. He was loved by many and had several special friends that he stayed very close to over the years. Rex is survived by his mother Mary A. (Nauman) Mader, 1 brother; Danny Sollars (wife Kathy), 1 sister; Joy Westlake (husband Dace Mumbower), 7 nieces and nephews; Jake Sollars (wife Megan), Lydia Staton, Matt Mader (wife Keri), Zain Westlake, Austin Bullock (wife Kendra), Carson Mader, Daysha Mumbower, special aunt; Cathy Nauman, several great nieces and nephews, and very cherished neighbors and friends for many years that became more like a part of the family, Darlene and Gradon Weimer. Rex was preceded in death by his father Wayne E. Mader and brother Mark W. Mader. Friends are invited to call Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 2:30 - 4 PM at Sugar Grove United Methodist Church in rural Dunkirk, IN. Memorial services will follow at 4 PM with Pastor Scott McClain officiating. Burial will be held privately in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown, IN. The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. They truly went above and beyond their duties. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -