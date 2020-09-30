Rex K Chaney
Hartford City - Rex K Chaney, 82, prominent local businessman, passed away September 29, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor.
He was born in Hartford City on August 1, 1938 to Joseph A. and Elizabeth Ida (Mauck} Chaney. He graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956, attended Ball State University and served two years in the U. S. Army.
His marriage to Fredricca Anne Markin was June 6, 1959. Her death occurred May 16, 2019.
Rex was Vice President of Pacesetter Bank, part-owner of Bonham Insurance, Classic Boutique, Fashion Crossroads and TWO Manufacturing, all in Hartford City.
He was a member and Trustee of Grace United Methodist Church, a member and 33rd Degree Mason of Blackford Lodge #106, Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, and Blackford Shrine Club. He was a former member of Elks Lodge #625 and past president of Kiwanis Club. He had served as Blackford County Commissioner for 3 terms.
Surviving are: 2 daughters, Linda (Kevin) Karr and Leisa (Dave) Fillman, of St. Louis, MO; one daughter-in-law, Judith Chaney, Fort Wayne; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Patty Poulson and Sue Chaney.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son, Steve, parents and 3 brothers, Harrold (wife, Roberta), James Chaney and Jack (Margot) Chaney.
Rex was guided by his love of God, family, friends and his community. Rex adored his childhood sweetheart, Anne. Throughout his life, Rex exampled to others love, compassion, kindness and encouragement. In the last days of his life, Rex remained positive and gracious. He will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hartford City Cemetery.
Waters Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
