Noblesville - Rex R. Slye, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence.



He was born in Muncie on July 18, 1938, the son of Fred Slye and Irene Aldridge Hazelbaker, graduated from Muncie Central High School and served his country in The United States Air Force.



He enjoyed long hours on his computer, playing his guitars and riding his motorcyles.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Slye; his children, Jeff Slye (wife, Bev), Rick Slye, Kim Gipson (husband, Johnny), Shana Lawless and Romi Slye; his grandchildren, Adam Slye (wife, Abby), Samantha McCune (husband, Ryan), Stephanie Slye, Andy Slye (wife, Jamie), Jonathon Gipson (wife, Megan), Gracie Gipson (Greg Leach), Lindsay Lawless, Lacey Lawless, and Kelsi Lawless; his great-grandchildren, Parker, Wyatt, Ruby, Joseph, Isabella, Keslynn and Kaleel; a sister, Pam Koger (husband, Danny); and a half-sister, Vicki Koester.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet (Cox) Slye; half-brother, Billy Hazelbaker; and his parents.



Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Jones Cemetery in Muncie with Military Rites by The United States Air Force and the Veterans of Delaware County.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Veterans of Delaware County.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019