Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones Cemetery
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Slye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex R. Slye


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rex R. Slye Obituary
Rex R. Slye

Noblesville - Rex R. Slye, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Muncie on July 18, 1938, the son of Fred Slye and Irene Aldridge Hazelbaker, graduated from Muncie Central High School and served his country in The United States Air Force.

He enjoyed long hours on his computer, playing his guitars and riding his motorcyles.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Slye; his children, Jeff Slye (wife, Bev), Rick Slye, Kim Gipson (husband, Johnny), Shana Lawless and Romi Slye; his grandchildren, Adam Slye (wife, Abby), Samantha McCune (husband, Ryan), Stephanie Slye, Andy Slye (wife, Jamie), Jonathon Gipson (wife, Megan), Gracie Gipson (Greg Leach), Lindsay Lawless, Lacey Lawless, and Kelsi Lawless; his great-grandchildren, Parker, Wyatt, Ruby, Joseph, Isabella, Keslynn and Kaleel; a sister, Pam Koger (husband, Danny); and a half-sister, Vicki Koester.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet (Cox) Slye; half-brother, Billy Hazelbaker; and his parents.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Jones Cemetery in Muncie with Military Rites by The United States Air Force and the Veterans of Delaware County.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Veterans of Delaware County.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now