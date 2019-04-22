|
|
Rhea Readnour
- - Rhea Readnour age 103 passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, Kentucky. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on August 30, 1915 to Ross and Gertrude (Weber) Lammott; the sixth of nine siblings. She earned her BS and Master's degrees in Education from Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, IN and taught for 22 years in the Muncie School System. She lived in New Burlington, Indiana for over 60 years and was an active member of the New Burlington United Methodist Church for many decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 64 years Garell "Jerry" Readnour, her sisters: Ada Haines, Vera Smith, Marjorie Hinesley, and Laurel Stine, her brothers: Ralph, Hubert and Lowell Lammott, as well as 2 great-granddaughters: Mary Russell and Lydia Joy Forsyth.
Rhea is survived by her 3 sons Mike (June) Readnour, Jack Readnour, Jon (Cynthia) Readnour, daughter-in-law Carol Ann Readnour and her sister Betty Stewart. Also her 11 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granddaughters.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with the funeral service following immediately at 12:30 pm. Reception following at 1:30 pm.
Burial will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana after the 10:00 am visitation/graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for prayers.
To share a memory of Rhea or leave a special message for her family, please visit https://www.NewcomerCincinnati.com/Obituary/170869/Rhea-Readnour/Cincinnati-Ohio
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 22, 2019