Rhoda J. WrightMuncie -On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Rhoda (NOT Rhonda) Jean Wright, loving mother of four children, went to Heaven to join her family and Jesus at the age of 88.Jean was born on April 8, 1932 in Muncie, Indiana to Abe and Ellen Dungan. On August 23, 1953 she married Walton Wright in Farmland, Indiana. They raised four children, Marty, Tamara, Mike and Tony. The siblings still argue about which one is the favorite!Jean had a passion for cooking and baking, creating beautiful wedding cakes for close to 30 years. She was beautiful, classy and an avid traveler. Her favorite destinations were New York City, the Virgin Islands and Pizza King.Full of unconditional love, she was known for being patient and kind. Her joyful spirit lifted anyone fortunate enough to meet her. Everyone loved her! No matter the weather, she would always say "it's a beautiful day."Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband and loving siblings, Jack, Peggy, Shirley and Linda. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dogs Precious and Pancake. She loved being with her family more than anything in the world, but to her everyone was special.A graveside service for the family was held at Elm Ridge Cemetery on September 22, 2020. In lieu of donations, the family asks that you live by her example and treat others with kindness, compassion and love!