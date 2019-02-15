|
Rhonda Lewis
Muncie - Rhonda J. Lewis, 57, passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019 at home with family by her side. Rhonda was born on November 8, 1961 to Sharon Bicknell and Ronald Lewis in Muncie Indiana. She was an avid bingo player spending many evenings enjoying her game.
Surviving Rhonda are mother; Sharon Bicknell, siblings; John Lewis (Teresa), Terrie Walker, Sherry Minton (Glen), and Bryan Bicknell. Rhonda has many nieces and nephews that she truly loved and considered her own. She would wrestle and play games with them making them all feel special. Rhonda's furry friend Brutus will miss her also.
Preceding her in death were her biological father and her father Bill Bicknell.
At her request, cremation will take place and a celebration service will be at Delaware Housing Community center from 12-3p.m. on Saturday February 16.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 15, 2019