Rhonda Miller
Muncie - Rhonda Miller, 49, passed away at the Woodlands Nursing Home after a courageous battle on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Rhonda was born to Arlene and Benjamin Miller on August 15, 1969 in Muncie, Indiana.
Rhonda's calling in life was to be a mother. She never missed one of her children's school events. Rhonda loved country music and taking her children on family vacations to Tennessee.
Rhonda is survived by her mother, a daughter Hayley Keihn companion (Jerry), a son Raymond Keihn wife (Taylor), a sister Robin Miller, a brother Benjamin Miller Jr., a step son Micheal Keihn wife (Cassie), a step daughter Jeannie Mills husband (Lucas), 3 grandchildren: Lane, Raylynn, Raymond and 10 step grandchildren.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her father, the love of her life Raymond Keihn, a step grandson Raigen Keihn and a nephew Devin Guinn.
A funeral service for Rhonda will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Thursday burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Online condolences maybe made at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 20, 2019