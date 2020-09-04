1/1
Richard Allen Casey Ii
1975 - 2020
Richard Allen Casey II

Richard Allen Casey II, 45, entered into his eternal rest on August 31, 2020.

He was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 2, 1975, the son of Richard Allen Casey I, and Rosie (Guiden) Foster. He graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1993. He attended the University of Saint Francis (Fort Wayne, IN) to study business on a full basketball scholarship. He also attended Ball State University. Richard was a faithful and dedicated employee at Nestle Corporation in Anderson, IN.

Rich was a devoted father to the love of his life, his daughter, Jayla Ann. He loved watching basketball and football, listening to music, and spending time with close family and friends. Rich was well known for his basketball skills and his ability to dunk on the court. He would light up a room and loved to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, co-workers, and all who knew him.

Survivors include his daughter, Jayla Ann and mother, Trisha Ann Casey (Muncie, IN); his mother, Rosie Foster and stepfather Frederick Foster Sr (Muncie, IN); brother Fredrick Foster Jr (Pembroke Pines, Florida); sister Day-Ell Foster (Pembroke Pines, Florida); sister Tenina Casey (Muncie, IN) and niece Amarriea Barnes (Muncie, IN) and nephew Durieon Barnes (Muncie, IN); special uncles Mike Gorin and Gary Guiden; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Special friends: Derrick Keits, Ahmad Kersey, Carlos Malone, Quincy Pointer, Spencer Rankin, and Shontaya Simmons.

He was proceeded in death by his father Richard Allen Casey I; maternal grandparents Lewis and Earscine Reed; paternal grandparents John and Dolores Casey; uncles John Casey and Louis Guiden; aunt Pamela Guiden; cousin Tiffanie Cates.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N Macedonia Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47303 with Pastor Robert Scaife officiating. Mask are required and practice social distancing. Community Family Funeral Home in Richmond, Indiana has been entrusted with his arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.Communityfamilyfh.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
