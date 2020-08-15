1/1
Richard Allen Davis
1942 - 2020
Richard Allen Davis

New Castle - Richard Allen Davis, 78, resident of New Castle, passed away in Indianapolis on August 13, 2020.

He was born in Hartford City April 2, 1942 the son of Lewis Shannon and Margaret Crawl Davis. He was a 1960 graduate of Eaton High School and was a US Army Veteran serving from 1966-68 during the Vietnam Conflict.

He was the owner and operator of AJ Pools for 42 years. He had worked at Maxon Pre Mix from 1969-1980.

He was a member of the American Legion of Eaton, Masonic Lodge #606, the Alpaca and Llama Show Association where he had been a national judge.. He also served on it's board of directors. He showed a National grand champion (Heavy Wool Division).in 2005. He was a member of the National Swimming Pool Association.

Survivors are his wife of 33 years, Sue Ann (Erli) of New Castle, 2 children: Lisa Miller (Bob) of Daleville, Lindsay Brown (Jason) of Hagerstown, 4 grandchildren, 1 sister, Judith A. Ash of Albuquerque, NM, and seveal nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown, IN. Masks and Social distancing are required by the Sate of Indiana.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alpaca and Llama Show Association Youth scholarship fund.

Online guestbook is available at www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
