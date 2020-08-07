Richard Allen Macy
Muncie - Richard Allen Macy, 96, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 15, 1924 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Owen and Sarah (VanAntwerp) Macy.
He married Ruth Marie Hegstad on August 1, 1945 and together they enjoyed seventy-one years of marriage. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2016.
While serving with the Army Corp of Engineers in the Philippines, Richard taught surveying. After his service, he graduated with a BA from Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) and a MA from Ball State University.
Richard taught 7th grade science for 34 years in the same classroom at McKinley Junior High School. Then he taught 3 years at Storer Junior High School, retiring in 1987. In 1992, he began volunteering in the wood shop at Minnetrista Cultural Center and continued through 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Judy Mohler (husband, Jim) of Carmel and Linda Moorman (husband, Wendell) of Kokomo; his grandchildren, Jeff Mohler (wife, Lisa) of Carmel, Stephanie Lucas (husband, Brandon) of Matthews, NC, Kim Berry (husband, Raymond) of Westfield, and Andy Moorman (wife, Michelle) of New Whiteland; his great-grandchildren, Lydia and Owen Mohler, Jillian and Audrey Lucas, Emily and Marshall Krakora, and Trevor and Rachel Moorman; his step-great-grandchildren, Jackie and Noah Berry of Petersburg; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Wayne Reiff of Greely, CO; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona Numrich and Frances Rowland; and one brother, William Macy.
Per his request, there will be no visitation. A private family memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Richards's name to the Minnetrista Cultural Center (www.minnetrista.net
); St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org/donate
) or Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 410946, Kansas City, MO 64179-9655.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Suer and his staff for their many years of exceptional compassion and care.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.