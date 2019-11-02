|
|
Richard Artes Ph.D.
Muncie - Richard Artes Ph.D., 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Ionia, Iowa on April 19, 1926, the son of Edward and Ella (Dahlke) Artes and graduated from Ionia Public Schools. Dick earned a BA in English from Arizona State University and later earned his Masters and Ph.D. in Speech Pathology from The University of Iowa.
He was a longtime educator in Minnesota Public Schools before coming to Ball State University in 1952. He later retired from Ball State after several years of service.
He was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and the Indiana State Board of Mental Health.
Survivors include his sister, Elaine Eckebrecht of Charles City, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Frischkorn) Artes in 2013.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church with Pastor Mona Dale officiating.
Friends may call from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 West Moore Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019