|
|
Richard B. Grubbs
Farmland, IN - Richard B Grubbs, 90, of Farmland, IN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019.
He was born December 23, 1928, the son of Ansil and Goldie Grubbs. He had twelve siblings. Both his parents and all siblings preceded him in death.
He graduated from Lynn High school in 1947 and attended Olivet Nazarene College and Union Bible Seminary.
Richard's first marriage was to Ruth McClellan. To this union three girls were born Kay Francis, Rebecca Sue, and Carolyn Elaine. Ruth and Carolyn proceeded him in death.
He was ordained as a Nazarene minister in 1960. He first pastorate was Dunkirk Friends Meeting in Winchester, IN. with Central yearly meeting. His next pastorate was in Danville, In. Nazarene Church. With the Nazarene denomination he assisted building many churches and parsonages In Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. He was in Israel for the dedication of the first Nazarene Church in Israel.
Richard is a member of Bear Creek Friends Meeting and Indiana Yearly Meeting. He has pastored at Portland Friends Meeting, Portland, IN, New Garden Friends Church, Fountain City, IN, and White River Friends Meeting Winchester, IN under Doug Shoemaker Superintendent of Indiana ,Yearly Meeting of Friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Grubbs, two daughters, Kay Francis Grubbs Shanks husband Rick of Columbus. IN. and Rebecka Sue Lyle (husband, Mark) of Yukon, Oklahoma; Step-son Stephen A. Baldwin (wife, Marie) of Farmland, IN, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Richard's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel, 2048 N 1000 W. Parker City, IN with Pastors Doug Shoemaker and Zack Kennedy officiating. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22nd at the funeral home and one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, 2048 N 1000 W Parker City, IN 47368, to assist family with funeral services. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 20, 2019