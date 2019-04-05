Richard B. Sowatsky



MUNCIE - Richard B. Sowatsky, 90, peacefully passed away at his residence and went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Rich married his high school sweetheart, Rita Marie, and was devoted to her for 64 years.



He was the consummate gentleman and greatly loved by his family and friends. More importantly, he was a Godly man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He showed amazing sacrificial Christ-like love and faithfulness to his wife when they were challenged by her Alzheimer's Disease.



Richard was born August 13, 1928, in Saginaw, Michigan, the son of Arthur and Elizabeth (Smith) Sowatsky. Richard attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Saginaw, Michigan, where he was baptized and confirmed. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw. He attended Central Michigan University and graduated from General Motors Institute with a Degree in Industrial Engineering.



Mr. Sowatsky retired from Chevrolet Muncie in 1987 after working his entire career with the General Motors company.



Rich was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church for 62 years and a member of the Muncie Sailing Club. He was gifted in woodworking and enjoyed golfing, especially with his church buddies. Rich also liked meeting his golf and church friends for breakfast.



He is survived by three children, Mark Sowatsky, AIA (Devorah), of San Diego, CA, Brian Sowatsky, DDS (Jackie), of East Petersburg, PA, and Cindy Hosking, RN (Mark), of Westfield, IN; five grandchildren, Natalie Goltz, David Hosking, Eric Sowatsky, Michael Hosking, and Kelly Sowatsky; eight great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Elijah Goltz; Caleb, Luke, and Joshua Hosking; Lucy, Everett, and Katherine Hosking.



Mr. Sowatsky was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Sowatsky, in 2014, and two brothers, Craig Sowatsky and Arthur Sowatsky.



Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 8, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 610 N. Reserve, with Pastor Daniel Mackey officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Friends may call from 2:00 until 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, or one hour prior to service time at the church on Monday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 610 N. Reserve, Muncie, IN 47303, or , 50 E. 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209.



