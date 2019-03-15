|
Richard Beerbower
- - Richard Beerbower, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after fighting many good fights that this life brought him including cancer, Alzheimer's and finally pneumonia and influenza.
Richard, known also as Dick, Dad, Pops, Grandpa and Mr. B by those who loved and knew him well, is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce Ann (Johns) Beerbower; his children: Lora Wright (Terry), Judy Gutermuth (Steve), Angela Rector, and Marci Jester (Greg), five grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and four step-great grandchildren.
The son of Ora and Florence (Mallery) Beerbower, Richard was born on December 26, 1933 in Tipton County, Indiana. He graduated from Tipton High School, class of 1951 and later earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Ball State University. He married Joyce Ann Johns on October 10, 1954 in Indianapolis. Together they would raise their four "redheads" in Granville, near Eaton, surrounded by wonderful neighbors for over 5 decades.
With four daughters at home, Dick needed sons in his life and God granted him that gift through his 27 years of teaching welding/metal fabrication at Muncie Trade School and later Muncie Area Career Center. He continued to share his love of learning with countless young men and women as he moved into the role of school counselor and finally assistant principal at MACC before retiring in 1995 after 40 years in education.
Richard served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the First Christian Church in Eaton for nearly six decades. Dick was honored to be awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash in 1995 after serving many years on Indiana's State Council on Vocational Education.
A longtime supporter of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Richard was thrilled any time his grandchildren who ask to shoot clay pigeons with him or friends or family wanted to discuss anything firearm related with him. In his free time Dick loved to make memories with his family, catch up in person or via phone calls with longtime friends, teach his grandchildren his love of shooting, and for many years, he enjoyed making and sharing his wine.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his only sister, Joan Bath, and two son-in-laws that he shared a special friendship with, Garth Rector and Tim Sharp.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17 @ 2:30 p.m. at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Joe Hines officiating. Burial with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Black Cemetery, Albany.
Family and friends will be welcomed to share their memories of Richard "Dick" Beerbower with his family and each other from 12:30- 2:30 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the charity or church of your choice.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook or leave a condolence.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 15, 2019