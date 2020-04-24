Services
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
3220 E State Road 124
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-3852
Richard "Dick" Brickley


1963 - 2020
Muncie - Richard "Dick" Brickley, 56, of Muncie, IN, passed away at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, IN, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Richard was born in Bluffton, Aug. 8, 1963, to Richard E. and Judy Kay (Kahn) Brickley. He married Kelly J. Stephens in Greenville, OH, Aug. 4, 2017. She survives in Muncie, IN.

Richard graduated from Bluffton High School. He worked at REMC for 33 years, retiring in Aug. 2019 as a lineman. He attended Union Chapel Church in Muncie, IN, was a professional bowler, member of the Wabash County Men's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Class of 2017, an avid Cub's fan, a volunteer worker after Hurricane Katrina, enjoyed cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and driving his Corvette.

Survivors include two daughters, Andrea (Eric) Kloer, and Alyssa (Jack) Richards, both of Huntington; two step-daughters, Stephanie (Luke) Hale of Lebanon, IN, and Stachia (Scott) Bennigs of Muncie, IN; three brothers, Rick (Debra) Brickley, Mick Brickley, both of Bluffton, and Tom (Stacey) Brickley of West Lafayette, IN; and six grandchildren.

Due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the donor's choice.

Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
