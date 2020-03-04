|
|
Richard C. Edwards Jr.
Kankakee - Richard C. Edwards Jr, age 89, of Kankakee, passed away surrounded by friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Richard was born in 1930 to Helen and Richard Edwards of Muncie, Indiana. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Sonia Baspiñeiro Edwards, and his son, Carlton Edwards, he is survived by brothers Robert (Wanda) Edwards of Albany, Indiana, and Donald (Susan) Edwards of Ducks Creek Village, Utah, and sister-in-law Roberta Clevenger of Union City, Indiana, grandchildren Anthony, Stefen, Brittany, Adam, Cruz and great grandchildren.
He was class valedictorian of Green Township High School, Ridegeville, Indiana, class of 1949. He received a BA from Olivet Nazarene College and an MA in Cultural Studies from Governor's State University. He also pursued advanced studies at University of Illinois, Champaign and at Purdue University.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1955-1957 in Japan as a personnel clerk. He also taught English classes for professionals at the American Consulate and through Toastmasters.
He began his teaching career at Thornton Fractional High School North, where he was theatre manager and English instructor. In 1960, he was offered a job teaching at a school in Oruro, Bolivia, where he met his future wife, Sonia Baspiñeiro.
"Mr. Ed" was a beloved Speech, English and Theatre teacher and Chairperson of Fine Arts Department at Kankakee High School (formerly Westview High School). He organized and hosted the Westview Invitational Speech meet each year, as well as numerous IHSA district and regional speech, drama and readers theatre competitions. He directed and produced over 60 full-length plays, musicals and many more cuttings. Among the productions were My Fair Lady, The King and I, Godspell, A Man Called Peter, The Night is My Enemy and Flower Drum Song.
As English and Speech Instructor at KCC, Richard served as representative on the Illinois State Articulation Communication Panel working on the general education requirements for transfer among the higher education institutions of the state. He was a member of the faculty team introducing computer-based instruction of English courses.
Richard was a member of the South Interscholastic Conference Association, as well as on their Board of Control. He was member and President of the Community Arts Council, and Illinois State Director of the International Thespian Society. He was a volunteer at the Kankakee County Historical Society.
As a poet often inspired by seasonal changes, Ric was a distinguished member of the International Society of Poets and his poetry was published in various journals and anthologies. He also authored Thus It Was: The View of the Poet.
He enjoyed the company of his French poodle, Shih Tzu and Yorkie dogs, and was known for his beautiful garden.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Community College Foundation for the Ric Edwards & Sonia Baspiñeiro Edwards Scholarship https://foundation.kcc.edu/give/form/general/
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020