Richard Craig
Muncie - Richard Duane Craig, 76, of Muncie, passed away January 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was known as Dick to his friends, and Rich to his fellow police officers. He was born October 18, 1943 in Muncie to the late Ruth and Glenn Craig. He proudly served his country as a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army before serving his city as a police officer for over 33 years. Rich was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge 87. He enjoyed spending his time gardening, hunting and fishing, and especially oil painting. Above all he loved his family and friends and the time he spent with them.
Dick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; Sons, Aaron (Beverly) Craig and Thomas Craig; Daughter, Karen (Jim) Simpson; Brother, Ralph "Bud" (Vicki) Craig; Sister, Nancy (Ray) Campbell; Grandchildren, Elijah Craig, Dakotah (Jenny) Craig, Malia, Emmalin, Marissa and Ellason Simpson; Great-Grandchildren, Easton and Alaina; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Bobby Craig.
There will be a celebration of Dick's life Saturday, January 11th at 10 a.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305, with visitation from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. There will be a burial following at Tomlinson Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend in a casual manner. Military Honors will be presented by Delaware Co. Honor Guard.
Donations can be made in Dick's memory to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) at 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, Indiana 47303
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020