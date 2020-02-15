|
Richard Curts Sr.
Upland - Richard D. "Dick" Curts Sr., 87, of Upland, passed away peacefully at his home with his special friend, Ramie Miller and son, Rick by his side on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Dick was born on May 7, 1932 in Jay County, Indiana to the late William L. and Grace (Burgess) Curts. Dick was raised in Rural Redkey and attended Dunkirk High School. He raised his family in rural Gaston and lived there until 2019. Dick was plant manager of the Standard Oil Fertilizer Plant in Gaston until the late 1990's. He was a member of the Gaston Lions Club for many years. Over the years he enjoyed camping and fishing trips, country bluegrass, and good old time gospel music.
Dick is survived by four children, Rick Curts Jr. (wife Linda) of Muncie, Randal Curts of Muncie, Myron Curts (wife Deb) of Middlebury, and Lisa Gough of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, Kim Mattheussens, Carrie Siegel (husband Thomas), Kelli Davis, Mike Curts (wife Caroline), Chad Curts, Amanda Toole (husband Lucas), Courtney Pflugner (husband Troy), and Mary Gough; 14 great-grandchildren, Alex, Eric, and Emma Siegel, Mischa and Orson Mattheussens, Becca, Daniel, Micah, and Lucas Davis, Henry Curts, Case and Nash Toole, and Carter and Colton Pflugner. Dick's family would also like to thank Ramie Miller for her loving care of their dad.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Wanda L. (Robbins) Curts; four siblings, William L. Curts Jr., Maxine L. Curts Fink, Betty J. Curts VanPelt, and Robert L. Curts; son-in-law, Matt Gough; and grandson-in-law, Oliver Mattheussens.
A funeral service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Burial will follow at Thompson Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to a in Dick's memory.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020