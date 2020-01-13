Services
Richard Dean "Dick" Wimmer

Richard "Dick" Dean Wimmer

Yorktown - Richard "Dick" Dean Wimmer, 76, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 10, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 30, 1943 in Muncie, the son of Edwin and Maribee (Flesher) Wimmer.

Richard graduated from Yorktown High School. After high school Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Stanley on June 19, 1965 at Madison St United Methodist Church. He worked for several years and retired from Westinghouse/ABB.

Richard was an avid antique collector. He enjoyed woodworking and antiquing. He loved his garage and most importantly his family.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Cheryl Wimmer; three children, Lisa Wimmer (Troy), Jill Davis (Scott), and Aaron Wimmer (Christy); grandchildren, Brandon Neal (Ashley), Tanner Davis (Kortney), Morgan Davis, Alayna Wimmer, and Kenzie Wimmer; great-grandchildren, Kadence, Peyton, Cole, Raylan and Huckson; sister, Vickie Baldridge; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Hendrickson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Due to his wife's illness memorial contributions may be made to (Indiana), 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
