Richard E. Rathel
Gaston - Richard E. Rathel, 85, of Gaston, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Willow Bend Living Center in Muncie.
Richard was born on July 8, 1935, in Delaware County, Indiana to the late Earl and Olive Mae (Edwards) Rathel. He graduated from Gaston High School and went on to serve in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. Richard worked as a tool grinder at General Motors and Borg Warner. Richard was a member of the Gaston United Methodist Church and the Gaston Lions Club. He enjoyed riding horses and spending time with family.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Emma (Long) Rathel; two children, Jeff Rathel (wife Brenda) and Carolyn Thornburg (Bob); a sister, Jayne Klinefelter (husband Larry); five grandchildren, Jacqueline Shipwash (husband Harry), Kursten Shanks (friend Daniel), James G. Thomas (wife Katie), Jama D. Clarke (husband Paulus), and Whitney N. Smith (husband Steve); 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Rambis.
A graveside funeral service to celebrate Richard's life was held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Thompson Cemetery where he was buried.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or the American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Richard's life with his family and community.