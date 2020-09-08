1/1
Richard E. Rathel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Rathel

Gaston - Richard E. Rathel, 85, of Gaston, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Willow Bend Living Center in Muncie.

Richard was born on July 8, 1935, in Delaware County, Indiana to the late Earl and Olive Mae (Edwards) Rathel. He graduated from Gaston High School and went on to serve in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. Richard worked as a tool grinder at General Motors and Borg Warner. Richard was a member of the Gaston United Methodist Church and the Gaston Lions Club. He enjoyed riding horses and spending time with family.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Emma (Long) Rathel; two children, Jeff Rathel (wife Brenda) and Carolyn Thornburg (Bob); a sister, Jayne Klinefelter (husband Larry); five grandchildren, Jacqueline Shipwash (husband Harry), Kursten Shanks (friend Daniel), James G. Thomas (wife Katie), Jama D. Clarke (husband Paulus), and Whitney N. Smith (husband Steve); 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Rambis.

A graveside funeral service to celebrate Richard's life was held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Thompson Cemetery where he was buried.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Share a memory of Richard and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Richard's life with his family and community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
109 W Elm St
Gaston, IN 47342
(765) 358-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved