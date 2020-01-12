|
Richard E. Runkle
Centerville - Richard E. Runkle, age 93, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born October 26, 1926, in Logansport, Indiana, to Albert F. and Hilda Annette Opp Runkle, Richard lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He attended school at the Indiana Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's Home in Knightstown, Indiana. Richard served in the U.S. Army during WWII as part of the Pacific and European occupation. He was a carpenter by trade and built several homes in the Wayne County area. Richard formerly co-owned and co-operated Americana Pizza in Centerville for six years, worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad for a year, and was employed at the Crosley factory for a couple of years. He was a member of American Legion Post #287 in Centerville. Richard loved airplanes and had a special interest in WWII airplanes. On April 4, 2015, he was awarded the privilege to participate in the Indy Honor Flight 10 for veterans to Washington, D.C. Richard most recently enjoyed taking flight in a B-17 bomber at the Richmond Municipal Airport.
Survivors include his daughters, Kathy (Junior) Tillson of Oxford, Alabama, Sandra (Ed) Spiece of Fishers, Indiana, Jacqueline (Larry) Pugh of Farmland, Indiana, Vickie Graw of Milton, Indiana, Teresa (Ray) Dearing of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Mary (Curt) Lockwood of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Lisa (James) Gilbert of Cambridge City, Indiana; son, Kelly (April) Runkle of Milton; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Magdalena Bowmer of Winchester, Indiana; stepsister, Betty Jane Huber of Muncie, Indiana; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Paul (Betty) Uhlman; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Marilyn and Randy Coldiron and Barbara and Lawrence McQueen.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nancy E. Ryan Runkle, who died November 10, 2002; parents; sister, Betty June Uhlman; and brothers, Albert P. and John Runkle.
Memorial visitation for Richard E. Runkle will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168 or Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main Street, Urbana, OH 43078.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020