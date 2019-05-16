|
Richard Earl Bales
Pigeon Forge - Richard Earl Bales, 84 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee passed away suddenly at his home on May 2nd, 2019. He was the son of Ernest and Susan Bales both from Muncie, Indiana. Dick was born Feb 16, 1935 in Muncie, and graduated from Muncie Central High School. He joined the US Air Force after graduating from high school and served his country in the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he joined the Indiana State police where he served for 4 years before joining the US Department of State until his retirement. After his retirement from the US Department of State, Dick moved to Pigeon Forge to start the Mountain Paper Company. Over his lifetime, Dick traveled the world and was an avid amateur radio operator. He joined the Masons in Athens, Greece and was a lifetime member. Dick was passionate about life, his family and love of country.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, June Shockley Bales, and daughters Kelly Bales (Ann Kingston), Basel, Switzerland, Karen Metclaf (Carter), Katy, Texas, Suzanne McAllister (Martin), Marlin, Texas, his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Baley, Jonah, niece Susan Pronesti (Lenny), Glen Burney, Maryland, and nephew Greg Grunin, Muncie, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Susan and Ernest Bales, and sister Nancy Grunin.
A private family service was held on May 4th in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held at noon on July 6th 2019 at Elm Ridge Cemetery followed by a celebration (1-3 p.m.) of Dick's life at the Carriage House 10510 W Jackson St, Muncie, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on May 16, 2019