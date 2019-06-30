|
|
Richard G. Chancellor
South Bend - Richard G. "Dick" Chancellor passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana and was a 1953 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Dick was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, he worked in the automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace industries and retired from Honeywell International (Bendix Corporation).
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Sherry (Wooldridge). He is survived by 3 children: Kent (wife Diane) Chancellor of Naples, Florida, Kelly Barrett of Mishawaka, Indiana, Kamala Chancellor of Niles, Michigan, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several cousins and nieces.
Dick was also preceded in death by his parents Ewing P. and Carol "Bratton" Chancellor and a younger sister, Judith Anne.
Private family services will be held. Kaniewski Funeral Homes, South Bend, is handling arrangements.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Avondale United Methodist Church, 1314 W. 10th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019